Oregon WR Tez Johnson expected to return from shoulder injury this season: Report

Oregon receiver Tez Johnson is expected to miss some time due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 10's 38–17 win over Michigan. However, the injury is not expected to be season-ending, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Johnson sustained the injury during the Ducks' opening possession last Saturday and returned to the sideline wearing civilian clothes in the first half with his right arm in a sling. He had one reception for 11 yards in the game.

"I hate it for him, because I love the competitor he is," quarterback Dillon Gabriel said about Johnson getting hurt after Saturday's game, via ESPN. "He's a guy who loves the game and is vocal about his passion. He loves the game of football. So it's hard, and you hate it for him."

Oregon has three games remaining on its regular season schedule, so it isn't clear whether Johnson is expected to return sometime during the next four weeks or he'll be available during a likely run in the College Football Playoff.

The hope is that Johnson can return by the Big Ten championship game, scheduled for Dec. 7, according to Ducks Wire. That would be a four-week timeline for recovery.

"This guy's a winner, in every piece of that word—what it means to be a winner," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said following the Michigan game.

"Tez is that for us, and we always talk about opportunities, you know, the next mountain," he added. "He's a selfless player that plays with crazy passion and energy, and we certainly would've loved to have him out there tonight."

Johnson is the Ducks' leading receiver this season with 64 receptions for 649 yards and eight touchdowns. In two seasons at Oregon, he has 150 catches for 1,831 yards and 18 TDs. Johnson played his first three college seasons at Troy, catching 141 passes for 1,809 yards and eight scores.