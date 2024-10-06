Orlando Pride clinch NWSL regular-season title with record-breaking season out of nowhere

The Orlando Pride, who've spent most of their existence languishing toward the bottom of the National Women's Soccer League, clinched the NWSL's regular-season title Sunday with a 2-0 win over the second-place Washington Spirit.

Marta, arguably the greatest women's soccer player ever, broke a 0-0 deadlock with a second-half penalty kick. A wicked deflection later in the half sealed the club's first trophy.

And Orlando extended its unbeaten season to 23 games — three away from the first unbeaten campaign in NWSL history.

No team has ever come this close to season-long invincibility, because the NWSL is renowned for its parity. Last season, only seven points separated first place and eighth. The San Diego Wave won the 2023 regular-season title, known as the NWSL Shield, with 37 points in 22 games; Orlando just missed the playoffs with 31 points.

A year later, out of nowhere, the Pride exploded to the top of the table. After Sunday's win over Washington, they're now on 57 points, tied for the most in league history — in one fewer game than the North Carolina Courage needed to get to 57 points in 2018.

And the most remarkable part about their sudden turnaround is that it hasn't been fueled by a roster overhaul.

Orlando made one high-profile signing ahead of the 2024 season, Zambian striker Barbra Banda — who won the decisive penalty Sunday, and who ranks second in the NWSL with 13 goals.

But roughly 77% of the team's 2024 minutes have been logged by players who were also in Orlando last season.

Their secret has been a resolute defense. They've conceded only 13 goals in 23 games. They are coached by a former defender, Seb Hines, who has instilled a mentality that he and players say is the primary reason for their historically good numbers.

The players, defender Carson Pickett told Yahoo Sports this past week, "will die on that field before we get a goal scored on us, or before we lose a game."

One of their mottos, defender Kylie Strom said, is: "Whatever it takes."

In addition to the Shield, they have now clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and home-field advantage until the final — which will be held at a pre-determined site, CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Their final three regular-season games — the three obstacles between mere greatness and invincibility — are at Portland on Friday; at Gotham, the defending champs, on Oct. 20; and at home vs. the lowly Seattle Reign on Nov. 2.

Then the playoffs will begin. For just the second time in club history, and the first time since 2017, the Pride will be involved. And, at least on current form, they'll be favored to win their first NWSL championship.