Paris Olympics: Team USA ends men's gymnastics medal drought with bronze

PARIS — They threw fists into the air and waved their arms to pump up the crowd. High-fives were loudly exchanged, with chalk flying into the air.

The United States men’s gymnastics team won a bronze medal here Monday — their first in 16 years – through talent and training, of course. A whole lot of passion and teamwork didn’t hurt either as “U-S-A, U-S-A” chants echoed around Bercy Arena.

It was the US men’s first team medal since securing a bronze in 2008.

The American team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone were giant slayers here, going from fifth in qualifying to the podium by routinely surpassing expectations. As a group they surpassed their qualifying scores in 14 of 18 possible chances.

They finished with a team score of 257.793. Japan took gold with 259.594. China finished with the silver at 259.062.

In the final rotation, pommel horse, the Americans looked to hold onto a third place slot. They led Ukraine by 1.798; Great Britain by 3.966. It was a matter of delivering as they had all day.

First it was Juda who produced a brilliant 13.900. Next up, Malone, who had shaken off a tough day of qualifying, including a meager 12.100 on pommel. Bang. He went 13.700 and flexed as he walked off.

Last up, the pommel specialist Nedoroscik who was near flawless with a that sent the American team in hysterics. Long overshadowed by their female counterparts, this was a statement.

The Americans were nearly impossible not to root for, an all-for-one, one-for-all brigade that cheered each other on by shouting and stomping and jumping around on the side. Every stuck landing and high score was celebrated like a Super Bowl. You couldn’t miss them.

They led after two rotations and while holding off powerhouse Japan and China was too much to ask, they stayed above the others to max out their potential. That bronze will feel pretty golden.

Richard of Stoughton, Mass. delivered electrifying, team-high scorer performances on parallel bars (14.566), the horizontal bar (14.833) and floor (14.466) to leave the American-heavy crowd roaring. Hong, of Tomball, Texas, meanwhile led on rings (14.533) and vault (14.833) to pace the US.

Malone and Juda were consistent throughout, the team avoiding a single major blemish that could leave them out of the medals.

In the team event, each country sends three competitors out on six different disciplines. All the scores are tallied. It’s a marathon of skill and focus and the US had plenty of both.

And now a medal for the first time in years.