Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was late to team hotel last week, will stay home from Germany trip

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was good enough a couple years ago to earn a five-year, $82.5 million deal in free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers.

His stock couldn't be much lower than it is now.

Jackson will be left home from the Patriots' road trip to Germany for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Media. The report said it's part of a "mental reset."

That came after a report from SI.com's Albert Breer that Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday, which is why he was benched to start Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Jackson is just 27 years old but it feels like his NFL career is quickly spiraling out of control not long after a fantastic Pro Bowl season for the Patriots in 2021. He struggled with the Chargers after signing that massive deal, then tore the patellar tendon in his knee. This season he was traded to the Patriots in an exchange of sixth- and seventh-round picks, the NFL's version of a dump trade. The Patriots agreed to take on only $1.5 million of Jackson's remaining salary of $9.33 million over the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

The Chargers absolutely wanted Jackson gone and were willing to eat almost $8 million to make it happen, the Patriots offered Jackson another chance in a familiar spot and he almost immediately made the team angry enough that he's being left behind on a road trip.

The next step for Jackson might not be a good one, unless he turns his career back around before the end of the season.