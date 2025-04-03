Patriots trade Joe Milton to the Cowboys?! + Is Cam Ward the Titans' soul mate? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein dive into the strange situation of direct negotiations between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons. They also explore the potential contract scenarios involving Trey Hendrickson, questioning if the Cincinnati Bengals are handling his situation wisely.

As the NFL Draft looms, Fitz, Frank, and Jori share their thoughts on the Tennessee Titans’ strategy for picking first overall— can Cam Ward be the one to transform the franchise? Plus, what do the Cleveland Browns mean when they say they'll 'skew young' at quarterback? Jori also shares insight from the owner's meetings on why the vote on the tush push ban was delayed and the trio react to the New England Patriots trading Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys.

(2:01) Micah Parsons contract drama continues

(18:07) Trey Hendrickson stuck in negotiations

(27:06) Are Titans all-in on Cam Ward?

(38:08) Browns to 'skew young' at QB

(45:01) Are Saints a good fit for Shedeur Sanders?

(50:32) Tush push ban vote delayed

(55:56) Joe Milton traded to Cowboys

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

