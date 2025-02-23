Paul George outhustled by Nic Claxton for rebound and game-winning shot in 76ers' 105-103 loss to Nets

Paul George scored 15 points with three steals and seven rebounds on Saturday night. But it's the rebound he didn't grab as time expired that cost the Philadelphia 76ers in a 105-103 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.

With the score tied at 103-103, Brooklyn's Keon Johnson missed a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining. George was in position to get the rebound, but didn't jump or fully extend his arms for the ball.

George's lack of effort or urgency in pursuing the miss allowed Nic Claxton to tip in the carom for the game-winning basket and the latest lowlight in a horribly disappointing season for the Sixers.

NIC CLAXTON FOR THE WIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/flJq1Gy7fY — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 23, 2025

George's lackadaisical approach is what stood out most on that fateful play, as Sloan Piva noted on X.

"First rule of rebounding club? Don't stare at the ball — find a body and win that ball," he posted. "It won't find you if there's someone else more hungry for it.

REWARDED FOR CRASHING THE OFFENSIVE GLASS.



What a play from Nic Claxton to win it on the #TissotBuzzerBeater! https://t.co/YJlbdgkaeq pic.twitter.com/sUSA7IC19G — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2025

George continued his apathy in the locker room afterwards. Asked by PHLY's Kyle Newbeck what advice he might give Embiid as he struggles through a left knee injury that's hobbled him all season, George said, "Drugs help."

To be fair, George smiled after the remark, indicating that he was joking. But no one involved with or watching the 76ers on Saturday was likely laughing.

I asked Paul George — who has come back from multiple major injuries — if there was any wisdom to pass on to Embiid to help during his process of getting back to himself.



He deadpanned: “Drugs help.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 23, 2025

Despite 31 points from Tyrese Maxey (shooting 5-of-11 on 3s) and Philadelphia's "Big Three" in the lineup with George and Joel Embiid, the Sixers fell to 20-26 with the loss and dropped below the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings for 12th place. Philadelphia has lost seven in a row and nine of its past 10 games.

Claxton finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, the most important of which was his final one. Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 23 points, while Trendon Watford also scored 16.

The 76ers will attempt to break their losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (22-35) on Monday, while the Nets also get a day off before visiting the NBA-worst Washington Wizards (9-46).