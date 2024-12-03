Paul Millsap, four-time NBA All-Star, announces retirement after 16 seasons

Former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday that he has decided to retire from basketball after 16 seasons in the NBA.

Millsap, 39, was a second-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2006 NBA draft out of Louisiana Tech. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Millsap, who was voted to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2007 and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2016, last played for Brooklyn and Philadelphia during the 2021-22 season.

A four-time All-Star, Millsap averaged 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 1,085 career games. He is included in a group of eight players in league history who have recorded 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals.

Millsap also averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 130 playoff games, which included trips to the conference finals with the Hawks (2014-15) and Nuggets (2019-20).

This past summer, Millsap joined the Aliens of the Big3 league with his brothers, John and Abraham.