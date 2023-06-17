PGA Tour, LIV Golf reportedly move to dismiss lawsuits against each other after partnership announcement

LOS ANGELES — The PGA Tour and LIV Golf officially moved to end their legal dispute on Friday.

The Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund asked a federal judge in California to dismiss their litigation against each other, according to The New York Times' Alan Blinder . Judge Beth Labson Freeman is expected to approve the request, which was filed with prejudice — meaning it can't be refiled in the future.

Once that’s official, it will mark the latest major step the two leagues, along with the DP World Tour, have taken to form a partnership after months of fighting in the sport.

Just before the filings, The New York Times filed a motion to ask the court to unseal all records in the case. The organization cited a “substantial and legitimate public interest in these proceedings and their outcome.” It’s unclear if Judge Labson Freeman will approve the Times’ request, or when she will rule on either motion.

The legal battle between the Tour and LIV Golf started in August after several LIV Golf players and the league filed a lawsuit against the Tour over accusations that it had violated antitrust laws. The Tour later filed a countersuit, alleging that LIV had interfered with its existing contracts with players. A trial wasn’t expected until at least 2024.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the partnership with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour last week, which shocked nearly the entire sport. Just about every player learned of the news when it was announced, and Monahan has faced severe criticism in the days since the announcement. Monahan had been very against the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed league from the beginning — as were players like Rory McIlroy, who wasn't happy with the announcement either — and even once invoked the 9/11 terrorist attacks when advocating for his league over LIV Golf.

Monahan is now recovering from an undisclosed health issue , and has stepped away from his day-to-day role with the Tour.

Though the partnership has been announced, there are still plenty of questions about its future. Most golfers competing at the U.S. Open this week at Los Angeles Country Club know next to nothing about specifics regarding the joint venture, and there have been multiple investigations launched into its formation. A U.S. Senate committee is looking into the alliance , Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced on Monday. Two other senators asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the merger over antitrust concerns this week, and the Justice Department informed the Tour that it is reviewing the merger over similar concerns.

While the future of the new venture feels anything but stable at this point, the filing on Friday is a major step from both leagues to at least end their feud on paper. And, perhaps more importantly, it would keep the legal battle closed if things don’t work out down the road.