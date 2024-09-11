Photos: Harris, Biden, Trump and Vance mark anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

The nation on Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in solemn ceremonies held in New York City, Washington, DC., and in Somerset County, Pa.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed after Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked three commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers staged a midair revolt.

Three moments of silence were observed in New York on Wednesday to mark when the first jet hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m., the second crashed into the South Tower 17 minutes later, and a third rammed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.

In a ceremony in New York, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance all stood together to mark the tragic event.

The commemoration came one day after Harris and Trump clashed in a presidential debate in Philadelphia.

