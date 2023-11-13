The Playlist: Week 4 fantasy basketball pickups, lineup advice and NBA games to watch

Welcome to The Playlist: my new weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations) followed by the must-watch games from across the league.

So press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

What you need to know

Sixers F Kelly Oubre, Jr. was struck by a car on Saturday and will miss a "significant amount of time." Nic Batum started in his place on Sunday, but I'd expect Robert Covington to be someone to watch in the wake of Oubre's injuries.

Hornets F Miles Bridges' suspension is up on Friday, and he'll have a "significant role" when he's eligible to return. This add is understandably not going to be for everyone considering the reason for Bridges' suspension, but he's available in over 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Who's in my rotation: players to pick up on waivers that are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Must-adds in all leagues

Keyonte George, SG, Utah Jazz (19% rostered)

It didn't take long for the rookie out of Baylor to claim the starting PG spot in Utah. He's been dropping plenty of dimes for fantasy managers, dishing out an average 10 assists in his first two starts. He's playing over 30 minutes a night, and even though he's struggled early with his shot, he's hit at least one triple in every game this season. He flashed plenty of upside as a scorer earlier this summer, too. He should be rostered in all leagues.

Bismack Biyombo, C, Memphis Grizzlies (42% rostered)

Biyombo is one of those centers that'll find his way on your roster each season. However, this year is earlier than expected. He's coming off two straight double-doubles and should be a consistent source of rebounds and stocks as long as he's getting starter's minutes with all of the injuries in Memphis' frontcourt.

Jordan Hawkins, SG, New Orleans Pelicans (38% rostered)

Hawkins has the most threes in NBA history through the first nine games of his career (25), and the rookie continues to log heavy minutes sans CJ McCollum. He's become the third scoring option with a 20% usage rate over the past three games, and with no update on McCollum's return, Hawkins remains a must-add in fantasy. Herb Jones is also banged up, so even with tough matchups versus the Mavs, Nuggets and Timberwolves, he should get the minutes and production to justify picking him up.

Skylar Mays, SG, Portland Trail Blazers (34% rostered)

Scoot Henderson is out for at least 2-3 weeks with an ankle sprain, and Malcolm Brogdon sustained a hamstring injury on Saturday that has him day-to-day. Enter Skylar Mays, a guy with underrated sauce that might've helped fantasy managers take home a fantasy championship last season. He played 37 minutes in Brogdon's absence on Saturday and delivered 18 points with 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals. He's got a great schedule with four games on tap, so load up on shares of Mays, especially if you need assists.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic (31% rostered)

He doesn't have to start to be effective — as seen by his scoring barrage since Wendell Carter's injury. He's posting a surprising 18.5 points with six rebounds, three assists and 1.1 stocks across his last four games. Carter Jr. won't be back soon, and Wagner is the preferred to add over Goga Bitadze. Orlando has a great schedule in Week 4, playing against the Nets, the Bulls twice and the fast-paced Pacers.

Short-term streamable options for Week 4

Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (54% rostered)

White bumped over 50% from when I wrote this and when it went to press, but he's worth keeping in here. He started slow but is averaging close to 14 points with three rebounds and five assists over his last five games. He's probably available in shallow leagues (10 teams or less), and if that's the case, pick him up. The Bulls play four games, but three come on lighter slates (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday).

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, Miami Heat (16% rostered)

Tyler Herro will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, plus Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have both been rested or load-managed in the past week. Jaquez, the rookie out of UCLA, is seeing his role expand in the rotation and showed out in Saturday's win over the Hawks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 PTS) puts on an impressive performance, scoring the most points in a game of his young career!



The @MiamiHEAT win their 4th in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZPeUyYpMG — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2023

He's more of a category league stream than a points league add because fantasy managers will want to take advantage of his efficiency from the field, but he's been active on defense, too, notching a steal in six straight contests. With games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, there's a good chance Jaquez will be playable in two of those three games.

Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (13% rostered)

The Pelicans have some challenging opponents this week. However, don't let that deter you from grabbing Daniels. Last week, I said he's like Ben Simmons and that mostly held true, producing 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over his last three games.

Shallow league streams for Week 4

Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks (47% rostered)

Josh Hart, SG/SF, New York Knicks (45% rostered)

Grayson Allen, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (32% rostered)

Deep league streams for Week 4

Kelly Olynyk, PF/C, Utah Jazz (29% rostered)

Reggie Jackson, PG, Denver Nuggets (17% rostered)

Jacob Gilyard, PG, Memphis Grizzlies (2% rostered)

Cam Reddish, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers (15% rostered)

Marcus Sasser, PG, Detroit Pistons (28% rostered)

Bilal Coulibaly, SF, Washington Wizards (20% rostered)

Daily Schedule of games for Week 4 :

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

4

10

8

2

11

6

9

13 teams with four games: 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Magic, Mavericks, Raptors, Thunder and Trail Blazers

14 teams with three games: Grizzlies, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Jazz, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans, Pistons, Spurs, Suns, Timberwolves, Warriors and Wizards

Three teams with two games: Clippers, Pacers and Rockets

Schedule notes

The Dallas Mavericks play two back-to-back sets (Tuesday/Wednesday & Saturday/Sunday)

Fade the Houston Rockets when looking for streaming options since they only play on Friday and Sunday this week.

Feel free to cut bait on fringe Pacers players like Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith and Andrew Nembhard because Indiana plays on Tuesday (10 games) and Sunday (9 games)

Regardless of their schedule, there are few streaming opportunities with the Clippers' current roster, but with games on Tuesday and Friday, it's definitely not worth your time.

Notable Back-to-backs

Tuesday/Wednesday: 76ers, Hawks, Lakers, Magic, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers

Friday/Saturday: Bucks, Bulls, Hornets, Knicks, Pelicans and Spurs

Saturday/Sunday: Grizzlies, Mavericks and Thunder

Sunday/(next) Monday: Celtics, Kings, Nuggets, Pistons and Rockets

Games to Watch

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: Monday, 7:30 pm ET

The Celtics continue to be a fantasy juggernaut, while the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak heading into Monday's divisional bout. RJ Barrett has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season, leading the Knicks in scoring with a high level of efficiency we've never seen from him.

This is the best matchup of the night, with Kristaps Porziņģis always looking to stick it to the Knicks. He and Jayson Tatum went for over 50 fantasy points against the Knicks a couple of weeks ago.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET

If I'm being honest, this is the game of the week. This In-Season Tournament matchup features two of the top rookies in the league. It offers a glimpse into the future of the NBA, two highly-skilled and freakishly tall and athletic young players — Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. For what it's worth, Chet is winning the Rookie of the Year race and is the better fantasy player (right now).

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Once again, it's on! The best teams in the Eastern Conference go toe-to-toe for the second time in a week. Philly's taken down their divisional foe in their last two matchups on their home court. Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Maxey scored over 50 fantasy points in their previous contest, with Porziņģis scoring 44.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors: Thursday, 10:00 pm ET

With only two games on Thursday, you'll want to stack your DFS lineups with Thunder and Warriors players after their game on November 3rd was a track meet. The Warriors bested the young Thunder squad 141-139, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play in that contest. SGA's had his way with the Warriors lately, going off for 45+ fantasy points in three of their last four matchups. A sleeper play is Luguentz Dort, who's posted 31+ fantasy points against the Dubs in three of his last four as well.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers: Friday, 10:00 pm ET

The way the Clippers look right now, I don't blame you for opting out of this program, but with a five-day hiatus, I'm expecting the Clippers to look better than they have recently. Ty Lue was candid about picking up the pace and getting out in transition after their embarrassing loss to the (now) 2-8 Memphis Grizzlies. On the other hand, the Rockets are one of four teams with a top-10 Offensive and Defensive Rating — precisely what we all expected! Hopefully, the Clippers can keep up because there's a lot of fantasy production at stake with all those stars in LA.