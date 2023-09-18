Police: Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown missing, mother found dead by homicide near a creek

Police in the Chicago suburb of Maywood say that former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown is missing and that they found his mother dead by a creek near her home.

The Maywood Police Department ruled the death of Myrtle Brown, 73, a homicide, the Chicago Tribune reports. Per the report, police say they issued a missing persons report on Saturday when family members said that they couldn't locate Brown and his mother.

They conducted a search that located Myrtle Brown's body, but Sergio's whereabouts remain unknown. The Cook County medical examiner’s officer determined that Myrtle Brown sustained injuries during an assault, leading to the conclusion of homicide.

Further details of the situation weren't reported, and police have not named a suspect in Myrtle Brown's death.

Brown, 35, is a Maywood native who played in college at Notre Dame. He played seven seasons as an NFL defensive back starting in 2010 with the New England Patriots. He also played with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars before concluding his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He played in 94 NFL games including 15 starts.