Prosecution rests in Laken Riley's murder trial. Here's what happened in court on day 3

The prosecution in the trial of the man accused of killing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley rested its case Tuesday in a courtroom in Athens, Ga.

Over the course of their three-day presentation, prosecutors called more than two dozen witnesses, including law enforcement officers, investigators and Riley’s roommates.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, who is charged with Riley’s murder, confirmed in court Tuesday that he will not testify during the trial. Ibarra has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts against him, including malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated assault with intent to rape. Ibarra waived his right to a trial by jury. Instead, Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard will render a verdict.

The defense questioned two of its witnesses before court was adjourned Tuesday. On Wednesday, the defense is expected to question Diego Ibarra, Jose’s brother and roommate, who worked at a University of Georgia (UGA) dining hall.

Here’s a look at how we got here and key moments from day three of the trial.

How we got here

Riley, a nursing student at Georgia's Augusta University was reported missing by her friends on Feb. 22 after she never returned from a morning run. A police search ensued, and her body was later found in the woods near a jogging trail on the UGA campus. Authorities determined Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Ibarra, the 26-year-old murder suspect, is a Venezuelan citizen who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2022. He was released by border officials while his immigration case was awaiting review, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ibarra's status as an undocumented immigrant has become a flash point in the heated debate over border security. President-elect Donald Trump and fellow Republicans have pointed to Riley's killing as proof that President Biden hasn't done enough to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from crossing the southern border.

What was revealed in court on day 3 of the trial

Riley's final moments revealed: Footage from a campus safety camera shot on the morning of Riley's death was played in court. UGA police Sgt. Sophie Raboud, a prosecution witness, described the footage captured on the video, which showed a man wearing dark clothing and a hood lurking around an apartment complex, near the trail where Riley was killed, shortly before 7 a.m. The video later showed Riley running on the trail shortly after 9 a.m., about half an hour before she was killed.

Riley's final text message: Raboud also recounted the final messages and calls Riley sent and received on Feb. 22, 2024. Those established the following timeline:

8:55 a.m.: Riley texted her mom the following: “Good morning,” Riley texted. “About to go for a run if you’re free to talk.”

9:03 a.m.: Riley called her mother, but she didn’t answer.

9:11 a.m.: Riley placed a 911 call. 911 called Riley back twice in the following minutes.

9:24 a.m. — 12:07 p.m.: Riley’s mom tried to call and text her daughter several times, with no answer.

12:38 p.m.: Police found Riley’s body in a wooded area near the trail.

Cause of Riley's death: Dr. Michelle DiMarco, an associate medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), testified that Riley died from a combination of blunt-force head trauma and asphyxia, and that the manner in which she died was a homicide. DiMarco also testified that there were no signs of sexual assault.

DNA evidence: Forensic DNA expert Ashley Hinkle, a GBI crime lab scientist, testified that only two genetic profiles were found under Riley's fingernails: her own and a match for Ibarra. Hinkle also testified that a portion of a discarded hooded jacket found near Ibarra's apartment found DNA profiles belonging only to Ibarra and Riley.