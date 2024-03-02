PSG forward Kylian Mbappé reportedly believes he's being subbed out in retribution

Kylian Mbappé has not been happy with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique for subbing him out of matches early, according to ESPN.

On Friday, Enrique took Mbappé out of PSG's contest versus Monaco after the first half, and the week before, Mbappé was removed after playing 65 minutes against Rennes.

This led to the two men reportedly having a conversation on Saturday to address the situation, and Mbappé's belief that this is retribution for his impending decision to leave the club.

"I'm not going to get into this game," Enrique said via EuroSport. "I'm a professional, I don't have a problem. It's just a question of handling a situation that is best for the team."

Kylian Mbappe was subbed off at half-time and this was him minutes later...



On the phone to Florentino Perez...?

Mbappé is reportedly going to leave PSG at the end of the season and held conversations with Real Madrid, who is believed the team he'll ultimately land with.

Enrique said the decision was neither a personal one or about punishing Mbappé for leaving. The manager told reporters that it's about preparing PSG for the inevitable, which is Mbappé no longer being a member of the team in the near future.

“It's 100% a coach's decision,” Enrique said. “Sooner or later, we will have to get used to playing without Kylian. It's a decision that I made with the aim of doing the best for the team."