Raiders stun Ravens with late field goal to grab upset win in another huge survivor pool elimination

The Las Vegas Raiders stunned Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, which gave NFL fans their second consecutive week with a huge survivor pool upset.

The Raiders, after falling behind by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, scored 13 straight points to close out the game and pulled off a 26-23 win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. That dropped the Ravens to 0-2 on the season, something they haven't seen since the 2015 campaign, after they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a 38-yard field goal with just less than 30 seconds left in the game to push the Raiders to the win. That capped a quick drive that lasted less than two minutes.

Las Vegas goes ahead after @DanielCarlson38’s made FG with 27 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/jTGIw0WXSk — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

Just more than 29% of Yahoo Sports users selected the Raiders in their survivor pool this week, which was one of just two teams that received double digit interest. The Los Angeles Chargers were a close second with just more than 27% of users picking them. They cruised to a 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. This is now the second straight week that the Survivor Pool favorite lost. The Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the New England Patriots last week eliminated about 43% of users in a massive Week 1 upset .

Jackson went 21-of-34 for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Raiders. Derrick Henry had 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 18 carries. Zay Flowers finished with 91 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Gardner Minshew went 30-of-38 for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win for the Raiders, who entered Sunday's contest having lost seven of their last eight road games. Zamir White had 24 rushing yards on nine carries, and Davante Adams had 110 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Brock Bowers was right behind him with 98 yards on nine catches, too. The Raiders are now 1-1 on the season after they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

