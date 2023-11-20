Rams' Cooper Kupp reportedly 'day to day' with an ankle sprain

Cooper Kupp is being considered "day to day" after leaving Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

While blocking on a second quarter run play, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver had his right foot stepped on by teammate Steve Avila. Kupp was in immediate pain on the turf and went to the sideline limping.

Kupp returned to the Rams sideline after halftime but did not play again. He was listed as questionable to return before the team ruled him out in the fourth quarter.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain and is day to day.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp will be considered day to day with the sprained ankle that he suffered Sunday, per sources. Given Kupp’s history with ankle injuries, the Rams will be careful with him as they determine whether he can play Sunday vs. the Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

"He was going to try to come back and play. He was moving around at the beginning of the second half and we were hoping that he'd be able to go but it just didn't quite feel good enough," Rams head coach Sean McVay said afterward.

The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season following a high sprain. Kupp recovered in time for training camp, but he injured his right hamstring, costing him the first four games of 2023. He returned and started five straight games, tallying 23 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown through Week 10.

Injuries have affected Kupp big time the past two seasons. Since winning the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl, he has played 15 out of a possible 27 games for the Rams.

The 4-6 Rams will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.