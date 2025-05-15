Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela combine for unbelievable 2-man HR robbery

Home run robberies are a classic MLB highlight, but the Boston Red Sox found some room for innovation on Wednesday.

Facing the Detroit Tigers with the game tied 5-5, reliever Liam Hendriks allowed a long fly ball to Kerry Carpenter in the seventh inning. The ball looked like a homer, and would have been, had Gold Glove right-fielder Wilyer Abreu not put a glove on it as it flew over the fence.

But the play didn't end there. Abreu got a glove on the, but he only bobbled it back into the field of play, into the waiting arms of center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela for a two-man home run robbery.

No one watching was happier than Hendriks. The umpire crew reviewed the play and upheld the rare 9-8 putout.

ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!



WILYER & CEDDANNE MAKE UNBELIEVABLE GRAB. pic.twitter.com/8WEKwRRay9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2025

And that, kids, is why you run to back up a fellow outfielder.

Hendriks gushed about the play after the game, saying there were gifts coming for both outfielders, via MassLive's Chris Cotillo:

"I don't think I've seen that ...," he said. "(My reaction was) 'Thank God.' It was a hell of catch. Off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, crap.' Then I saw Willy drifting back and thought maybe we had a chance. Didn't think it was that chance."

"You see these guys. Willy's got a Gold Glove for a reason."

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, it was a highlight in a losing effort. Aroldis Chapman allowed a ninth-inning rally that culminated in a walk-off single by Tigers pinch-hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy.