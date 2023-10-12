Report cards for all 32 teams with Bill Barnwell | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to give report cards for all 32 teams as we reach the quarter mark of the NFL season. Jason and Bill go division-by-division and analyze how each team is performing compared to expectations so far, and run into big disagreements over the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and more.

Later, Michael Lombardi joins Fitz to give a front office perspective on the biggest stories around the NFL. The duo discuss Frank Reich's comments on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and whether or not Reich threw Tepper under the bus, which teams are true Super Bowl contenders and how a GM should know when it's time to become sellers.

1:50 - NFC North: Do the Minnesota Vikings deserve a D?

5:40 - NFC East: Have the Eagles deserved a B- so far?

9:05 - AFC East: Do the Bills deserve a B-?

14:30 - AFC South: Are the Titans an F team?

20:15 - NFC South: Should the Falcons get lower than a B-?

27:25 - NFC West: The San Francisco 49ers break the grading scale

31:34 - AFC West: The Denver Broncos break the scale in the other direction

37:20 - AFC North: Are the Baltimore Ravens a C team?

42:35 - Michael Lombardi on Frank Reich & which teams are true Super Bowl contenders

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."