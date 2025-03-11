National

Report: Derek Barnett returning to Texans

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
NFL: NOV 18 Texans at Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Houston Texans DE Derek Barnett gets ready for action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Defensive end Derek Barnett is returning to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reports.

Barnett, 28, recorded five sacks, seven quarterback hits and 26 combined tackles for the Texans last season.

