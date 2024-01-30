Report: Twins trading former All-Star INF Jorge Polanco to Mariners

The Minnesota Twins are trading former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Terms of the deal were not initially reported.

Polanco, 30, has played his entire eight-season MLB career with the Twins. He made an All-Star game in 2019. A career .269/.334/.446 hitter, Polanco has averaged 14 home runs, 55.9 RBI and 6.4 stolen bases per season. He hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2021.

Ankle, knee and hamstring injuries limited Polanco to 80 games in 2023. He was productive when available while slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.