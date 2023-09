Alabama is making a quarterback change.

According tomultiple reports, the Crimson Tide will start Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on Saturday against South Florida. Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season and threw two interceptions in the Crimson Tide's loss to Texas in Week 2.

Buchner transferred to Alabama from Notre Dame in the offseason after Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees took the same position at Alabama.

