In return from injury, Colts want Anthony Richardson to protect himself — 'but only to some degree'

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson saw pressure coming and recognized the coverage.

He didn’t panic.

He didn’t run for it, either.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback instead checked to a play that head coach Shane Steichen has encouraged him to run against pressure and fired a pass before the play clock expired.

Was this a sign of things to come for the dual-threat quarterback? Responding to pressure only with his arm?

Team owner Jim Irsay says not.

When the Colts selected Richardson fourth overall, they saw his potential as both passer and runner. They wanted to develop arm talent that was raw but tantalizing, while also threatening defenses with the mobility of a quarterback who rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at Florida.

Is the strategy sustainable?

The question is fair after Richardson's injury-shortened rookie season, a concussion and surgery-requiring shoulder sprain resulting from his 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

And yet, Irsay doesn’t want Richardson neutralizing his threat.

“We drafted him because we know his feet can be dangerous and pick up critical yards at critical times,” Irsay said. “I think his style is great and we’re really looking forward to him having a great year and throwing and running — certainly more throwing than running.

“Shane talks to him about protecting himself, but only to some degree. You’ve got to play the game and it’s a physical game but one of the reasons we drafted him is because of his size and strength and durability.”

Durability isn’t considered one of Richardson’s calling cards, his injuries also including a shoulder injury as a high school senior and a brain injury and torn meniscus in college.

But at training camp this week, he was healthy. He practiced handoffs, keepers and throws alike, finding weapons including rookie Adonai Mitchell.

Richardson was vocal with his receivers, telling them when their route depth differed from his expectation and when they should explode out of their release a bit quicker.

Steichen’s offense aims to run multiple plays out of the same formation to throw off defenses.

To reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018, or win the AFC South for the first time in a decade, Richardson will need to elevate an offense quarterbacked by Gardner Minshew last year.

Richardson was exciting but inconsistent in the four games he did play, completing 59.5% of passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

He was arguably more threatening on the ground.

How will he know when to pass and when to run?

“There's a time and a place,” quarterbacks coach Cam Turner told Yahoo Sports. “You definitely don't want to take that element out of his game because it's special when he runs. He can run the ball and he can make a huge impact in the game, running the ball.

“But we obviously don't want to take unnecessary hits, you know, and take a beating for no reason.”

Anthony Richardson to Jonathan Taylor…a sight fans wished for last year and can look forward to this year pic.twitter.com/7VpgdLnUHJ — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 28, 2024

The return of 2022 rushing champion Jonathan Taylor will also helps. A contract dispute kept Taylor off the field until the final two snaps of Richardson’s season. Taylor began rounding into form late last year, showing what he’s capable of in a 188-yard, 6.27-yards-per-carry season finale vs. playoff-bound Houston.

Irsay is giddy at the prospect of Richardson and Taylor threatening defenses together.

When will Richardson run and when pass? When will the run game begin with Taylor and when with Richardson? The Colts hope to keep defenders on a swivel.

“Speed is critical in this league and it’s dangerous — and those guys both bring it,” Irsay said. “I think those guys have a chance really to be a combination that’s lethal.”