Russell Wilson will start Steelers' 2nd preseason game, says coach Mike Tomlin

Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday, including ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Tomlin previously announced that Wilson was scheduled to play after sitting out Pittsburgh's preseason opener versus the Houston Texans with a calf injury. Barring any setback in his recovery, Wilson will play with the first-team offense. The first unit will be on the field for four series, depending on their performance.

Who will be the Steelers' Week 1 starter between Wilson and Justin Fields has been a question throughout the offseason and into training camp. But according to Tomlin, Wilson leads the competition. He was listed as QB1 on the depth chart prior to Pittsburgh's first preseason game.

Yet Wilson has not officially been named the starting quarterback. Tomlin has said that his decision will be based on game action, rather than practice. Fields has gotten more first-team snaps in practice due to Wilson's injury.

In the preseason opener, Fields completed 5-of-6 passes for 67 yards in two series of play. Third-string QB Kyle Allen played the majority of the game, completing 17-of-23 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception.