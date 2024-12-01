Russell Wilson's revival continues as he leads Steelers to shootout win over Bengals

Russell Wilson's career was called dead after a disastrous stint with the Denver Broncos.

Instead, he's quarterbacking a first-place Pittsburgh Steelers team fresh off a shootout win over a division rival.

Wilson's revival was on full display Sunday as he led the Steelers in a 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The point total was the highest by Pittsburgh since it scored 52 against the Panthers in 2018. The win kept Pittsburgh (9-3) a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) for first place in the AFC North.

Wilson was integral in Sunday's offensive outburst on a three-touchdown day. He overcame an early pick 6 that spotted the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

After the pick 6, Wilson led the Steelers on five consecutive scoring drives that gave the Steelers a 27-21 lead. He eventually sealed the win with a 43-yard pass to Van Jefferson that kept a field-goal drive alive and allowed the Steelers to burn valuable fourth-quarter clock.

Wilson bounces back from early mistake

The Steelers responded to the early pick 6 with a touchdown drive that ended with a 17-yard George Pickens touchdown on a screen pass from Wilson. Wilson's second touchdown was a 23-yard strike to Calvin Austin III over the top of the Cincinnati secondary.

In the third quarter, Wilson leaned on the mobility that became his trademark as a Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. Facing pressure on second-and-5, Wilson stepped up into the pocket and found tight end Pat Freiermuth sitting in a soft spot in the Bengals zone. Freiermuth hauled in the 25-yard pass for a touchdown to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 34-24 late in the third quarter.

A defensive touchdown extended the Pittsburgh lead to 41-24 before the Bengals put pressure back on the Steelers with a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins.

The Steelers responded with an 11-play, 72-yard field goal drive that ate 4:46 off the fourth-quarter clock and extended the Pittsburgh lead to 44-31. Wilson kept the drive alive on third-and-9 with a 43-yard pass to Jefferson into the red zone.

Russell Wilson with the CLUTCH connection to Van Jefferson 💪pic.twitter.com/vSsHF79CIT — Steelers Nation (@SteelerNationCP) December 1, 2024

The Bengals responded with a quick touchdown drive to cut their deficit to 44-38 with 2:39 remaining. But a failed onside clock allowed the Steelers to run out the clock on the win.