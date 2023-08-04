Saints, Cameron Jordan reportedly agree to 2-year, $27.5M extension

The New Orleans Saints and pass rusher Cameron Jordan have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension that will keep Jordan in black and gold through his age 35 season.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, the Saints’ all-time leading franchise sack leader, reached agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million guaranteed contract extension that ties him to New Orleans through the 2025 season.



The $27.5 million in new money comes with $27.5 million… pic.twitter.com/0ltP5Xyov8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jordan's contract fully guaranteed, and is "the largest contract on average and guarantees" for any defensive player in his age 34 season in history.

Jordan was drafted by New Orleans with the 24th overall pick in 2011, and he's been there ever since. He's a Saints legend, holding the record for the most sacks in team history with 112.5. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro who has missed only 1-2 regular season games over his entire career.

This story will be updated.