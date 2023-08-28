Sam Hartman impresses at Notre Dame, Arizona State's self-imposed bowl ban & does USC already have issues on defense?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde provide their takeaways and thoughts from Week 0 of the college football season.

Notre Dame got off to a hot start with a drubbing of Navy behind new signal caller Sam Hartman. The Wake Forest transfer lived up to the hype and the Fighting Irish finally have a quarterback that they can depend on again.

USC faced off against San Jose State this weekend for their first game of the season. The Trojans won by a solid margin, but their defense quickly drew irritation from fans. The podcast speculates how this USC team will fare against teams that are strong in the trenches or play a particularly physical style of football.

It looks as if the ACC could add Stanford and Cal soon after ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and his team constructed new financial plans in the event that the conference expands. If this takes place, the Pac-4 will turn into the Pac-2 with Oregon State and Washington State remaining unclaimed by the other power conferences. The guys discuss if it’s likely they’ll join the Mountain West or the American Athletic Conference.

Arizona State has self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2023 season, leaving many shocked. After recruiting infractions under head coach Herm Edwards, it looked like the hammer was about to drop. The regime at Arizona State decided that for the first year under Kenny Dillingham, they will punish themselves before the NCAA has a chance to levy a harsher punishment.

The LSU Tigers have a huge Week 1 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, so the show dives into what we can expect from Brian Kelly’s team in year two.

Miami of Ohio and the University of Miami face off in Week 1, which prompts a debate as to which Miami school should be the true Miami in college football.

Wrapping up the show, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark attended a Texas Tech booster club dinner and let the nation know that he wants to see Texas Tech beat Texas this year as a proper send-off to the Longhorns from the Big 12.

1:00 Sam Hartman impressed in his first game at Notre Dame

8:55 Does USC have an issue on defense already?

15:49 The Pac-4 remnants

24:34 What do Washington State & Oregon State do?

30:43 Arizona State self imposes a 1-year bowl ban

40:13 LSU opens their season against Florida State

48:19 The battle of Miami

51:41 Brett Yormark had some favorable comments about Texas Tech

58:21 A monkey settles the chicken wars once and for all

