Saquon Barkley's Week 1 availability reportedly 'in question' as contract deadline looms

Saquon Barkley's status with the New York Giants for the 2023 season remains in jeopardy as a critical contract deadline looms.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Barkley's "availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question" if he doesn't receive a long-term deal.

Barkley remains without a contract after negotiations failed to produce an agreement prior to the NFL's deadline to apply franchise tags in March. The Giants applied a $10.1 million franchise tag to Barkley for the 2023 season, a tender that he's declined to sign as he continues to seek a long-term contract.

The NFL deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term agreement is July 17. If a new deal isn't reached, Barkley's only option to play next season would be under the franchise tag. The alternative is holding out, an option Barkley is reportedly keeping on the table ahead of the deadline.

Barkley, 26, is coming off a season with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards. The former No. 2 overall pick returned to the Pro Bowl for the first time since his 2018 rookie season following injury-plagued campaigns in 2020 and 2021. He tallied 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns, all on the ground.

The Giants finished fourth in the league in rushing last season and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They entered the offseason in negotiations with both Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, both of whom played on the final years of their rookie deals in 2022.

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal but didn't reach an agreement with Barkley. Owner John Mara has stated his desire for Barkley to "be a Giant for his entire career" amid the failed negotiations. The two sides have reportedly remained at a stalemate as the offseason's progressed.

The failed negotiations have taken place amid a difficult contract climate for running backs with teams across the league declining to commit long-term money to some of the NFL's best rushers. Dalvin Cook remains a free agent after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Reigning NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs, like Barkley, has so far declined to sign a franchise tender offered by the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard did sign his franchise tender after a breakout campaign ended with a fractured fibula in the playoffs.