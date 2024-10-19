Scottie Scheffler makes joke about arrest after picking Miami over Louisville during 'College Gameday'

Scottie Scheffler appeared on ESPN's "College Gameday" on Saturday in Austin, Texas and was given the duty of being the show's guest picker for the week.

Among Scheffler's predictions were wins for South Carolina, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Kansas State, Iowa State, Alabama, and his alma mater, Texas.

One notable pick for the world No. 1 golfer was No. 6 Miami over Louisville. The reigning Masters and Open Championship winner had full confidence in the Hurricanes improving to 7-0 against the team in the city where he had a brief jail stay earlier this year.

"Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville, great city, love the people, but I think Miami is gonna smoke them." pic.twitter.com/k5C6aa0yIM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2024

"Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville – great city, love the people," Scheffler said while wearing his Masters green jacket. "But I think Miami is gonna smoke them."

Scheffler, you'll remember, was initially booked and charged on May 17 with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief in the third degree, misdemeanor reckless driving and a violation of disregarding signals from officers directing traffic as he was making his way into Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship in Louisville.

All charges against Scheffler were later dropped.

Scheffler ended up finishing 13-under, eight shots back of champion Xander Schauffele.