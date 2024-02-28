Scouting Combine Primer: Fantasy rookie prospects to know

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.

Harmon and Zachariason start the show by reacting the the Bengals decision to place the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins and debate if he can be considered a true alpha WR. The two then preview the RB free agency market after all it was reported all the top free agent RBs are not expected to be tagged this offseason.

The two then debate the relevancy of the Scouting Combine and what actually matters from this week's festivities. The two then breakdown the WR, QB, RB and TEs prospects to watch over the weekend and during draft season:

1:40 - Tee Higgins gets tagged: Is he a true WR1?

7:10 - Tag, you're not it.... RB FA Market: Loaded... with questions?

17:20 - Prospecting with data: Finding the right balance of information, testing and film

27:10 - WR Prospects to watch: The clear top 3

36:08 - WR prospects to watch: Who's WR4? Who's a day two sleeper?

52:38 - JJ's favorite sleeper WR

55:46 - QB prospects to watch: Obviously the top 3

1:00:15 - RB class: Is it the weakest class we've seen in awhile?

1:05:30 - RB prospects to know

1:10:30 - TE propsects to watch: Brock Bowers... and everyone else?

