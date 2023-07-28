Sean Payton regrets comments about Broncos' horrible season: 'I needed a little bit more restraint'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently made some zesty comments about the previous regime, blaming everyone for last year's disastrous 5-12 result — but specifically placing blame on former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

A day after those comments were published by USA Today, Payton told the media that he regrets letting loose like that, and was still acting like a commentator on Fox instead of a coach.

"I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on, and not my coaching hat on."

Sean Payton said he maybe still had his FOX hat on during his interview with @JarrettBell and not his coaching hat. Payton said the Broncos had a great off-season outside of that interview. He regretted it 40 minutes after the interview. pic.twitter.com/SftDtwGNnU — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2023

"Here I am, the veteran, stepping in it," Payton said. "It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter. [...] I said what I said, and obviously I needed a little bit more restraint, and I regret that."

Payton was definitely unrestrained during his interview with USA Today. He said everyone from last year's team had dirt on their hands, but said quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't entirely to blame for his own dismal performance. Payton believed Hackett was partially to blame, saying "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was." Payton didn't stop there, adding "Everything I heard about last season, we're doing the opposite."

Payton also had unflattering things to say about the New York Jets, where Hackett is now offensive coordinator. Jets head coach Robert Saleh couldn't let those comments pass by without firing back.

"I live by the saying, 'If you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping.' So hate away," Saleh said on Wednesday.

For 24 hours, it seemed like Payton and the Broncos had turned heel and the Week 5 matchup between the Jets and Broncos was going to be a drama-filled hate-fest. But Payton wants to reach out to Saleh and the Jets before that game kicks off.

Sean Payton said he will reach out to the Jets … “at the right time.”

He added that he’ll handle it the right way and that this brings more interest to the Jets and Broncos game Week 5 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2023

If they want to bring more interest to that matchup, don't squash all the drama ahead of time. Leave a little bit for October.