Sean Taylor's daughter Jackie to wear his No. 21 with UNC volleyball

The memory of Sean Taylor has re-entered the ACC, via his daughter.

Jackie Taylor, who was 18 months old when her father was tragically killed at home in an attempted robbery, will wear his No. 21 as a member of UNC volleyball, the program confirmed Thursday. Sean wore the number in three of his four NFL seasons with Washington.

Like father, like daughter 🤝



Freshman Jackie Taylor will wear No. 21 as a Tar Heel, honoring her dad, Sean Taylor 💙 2️⃣1️⃣ 💙



📸: Seattle Times#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/HTQBwozTvb — Carolina Volleyball (@UNCVolleyball) June 27, 2024

No Washington player has worn Sean's No. 21 since his death in 2007. The number was unofficially retired for years before the Commanders abruptly decided to make it official in 2021, botching the ceremony in the process.

Now entering college, Jackie is keeping her own tribute alive. She wore both No. 1 and 21 while playing for her father's alma mater of Gulliver Prep in Miami, where he wore No. 1 on the football team.

Per UNC, Jackie is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Florida. Here's what UNC head coach head coach Mike Schall had to say after she signed her letter of intent:

"Jackie Taylor is a young person that our team and our fans will love. She is a fantastic athlete who has worked hard in a short amount of time in the sport. It became clear to our staff how committed Jackie is to being the best – the best player and the best teammate she can be. Jackie's work ethic and competitiveness are obvious when watching her practice and play. Playing the middle blocker position is difficult, and Jackie's ability to learn quickly from her outstanding coaches has been important to her development. Her entire family has been an integral part of her success, and we are excited to officially welcome them all to the Carolina Family."

In her senior year, Jackie led Gulliver to its first Florida state championship, posting a combined 54 kills and 12 blocks in wins over Tampa Academy of the Holy Names and Orlando Bishop Moore.