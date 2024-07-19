See how the CrowdStrike security update outage impacted travel at airports around the world

Early Friday morning, CrowdStrike, a popular cybersecurity company, rolled out a security update that was automatically installed across Microsoft servers. It ultimately caused a massive outage all over the world, affecting businesses from airlines and hospitals to banks and schools.

For airports especially, the CrowdStrike outage is likely the biggest IT issue in history, resulting in more than 26,000 flights being delayed and more than 2,000 flights being canceled just in the United States. Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines are some of the airlines that had to temporarily ground their flights.

Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport, reportedly had the most flights affected by the outage. More than 230 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled at that airport alone.

As of Friday afternoon, it seems U.S. airlines have slowly started to resume normal operations hours after the technology outage began.

Massive international airports, like Taiwan's Taoyuan International, Hong Kong International and South Korea's Incheon International, dealt with ticketing issues and had to default to manually checking in passengers, with some even handwriting boarding passes.

In Germany, all flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport were temporarily suspended, although some departures started to resume around 5 a.m. ET. Dutch airline KLM also announced it was affected and that operations would be suspended until further notice. Switzerland's largest airport, in Zurich, announced that planes were not allowed to land this morning.

Below are photos from airports around the world showing travelers dealing with the aftermath of the CrowdStrike outage.

