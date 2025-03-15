Selection Sunday show 2025: NCAA tournament conference champions and automatic bids; printable bracket

Selection Sunday is only hours away when the full 68-team bracket for the 2025 men's NCAA tournament will be revealed. Until then, we're tracking all of the automatic-qualifier bids that have been handed out for the conference tournament champions.

The final five AQs will be determined Sunday ahead of the selection show with the Big Ten championship capping conference tourney action at 3:30 p.m. ET. Some notable programs like North Carolina and Texas are sitting on the bubble and could miss the tournament depending on the outcomes of the conference tournament finals.

Once the complete field is announced be sure to make your picks in the Yahoo Sports Bracket Mayhem game. If you want to follow along during the Selection Sunday show, here's a printable bracket you can fill out yourself.

Here's all that we know so far:

March Madness automatic bids 2025

America East: BryantAmerican Athletic: UAB vs. North Texas, 3:15 p.m. ET SundayAtlantic 10: George Mason vs. VCU, 1 p.m. ET SundayACC: Louisville vs. Duke, 8:30 p.m. ET SaturdayASUN: LipscompBig 12: Arizona vs. Houston, 6 p.m. ET SaturdayBig East: Creighton vs. St. John's, 6:30 p.m. ET SaturdayBig Sky: MontanaBig South: High PointBig Ten: Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET SundayBig West: UC Irvine vs. UC San Diego, 9:40 p.m. SaturdayCAA: UNC WilmingtonConference USA: Jacksonville State vs. Liberty, 8:30 p.m. SaturdayHorizon League: Robert MorrisIvy League: Cornell vs. Yale, 12 p.m. ET SundayMAAC: Mount Saint Mary's vs. Iona, 7:30 p.m. ET SaturdayMAC: Miami of Ohio vs. Akron, 7:40 p.m. SaturdayMEAC: Norfolk StateMissouri Valley: DrakeMountain West: Boise State vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m. ET SaturdayNortheast: Saint FrancisOhio Valley: SIU EdwardsvillePatriot League: American UniversitySEC: Tennessee vs. Florida, 1 p.m. ET SundaySouthern: WoffordSouthland: McNeeseSWAC: Alabama State vs. Jackson State, 9:30 p.m. ET SaturdaySummit League: OmahaSun Belt: TroyWest Coast: GonzagaWAC: Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley, 11:40 p.m. ET Saturday