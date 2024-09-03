Sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus dismissed, expected to be re-filed

The sexual assault lawsuit against former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus and the organization was dismissed on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco , though it is expected to be filed again in the coming days.

Florida Judge Michael S. Sharrit granted a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday because the two women in the lawsuit used the pseudonyms “Jane Doe I” and “Jane Doe II” to remain anonymous. The judge ruled that the lawsuit did not meet “exceptional case” criteria needed to remain anonymous, and that "fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them."

The women now have 10 days to amend the lawsuit using their names, which lawyer Tony Buzbee said they will do.

"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."

The Jaguars declined to comment. McManus has long denied the allegations against him.

"We are very pleased with the court's order in connection with Mr. McManus' motion to dismiss these baseless allegations," McManus' attorney, Brett Gallaway, said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN. "We look forward to him returning to the NFL playing field as soon as possible."

McManus was first accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit in May after an alleged incident on the Jaguars' flight to London for a game last year.

The women were working as flight attendants on the charter flight to London ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Sept. 2023. Quickly, the women said, the flight “turned into a party.”

Among other things, the women alleged that McManus and others disregarded their personal space, air travel safety and federal laws. McManus allegedly recruited flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to try to get them to drink and dance for him. One woman said McManus both tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence, and both women said he grinded up against them multiple times during the flight’s meal services.

When one woman confronted McManus about it, she said he “smirked and walked away.” The other woman said she remained on the plane’s second level to avoid him on the return flight.

The women also named the Jaguars in the lawsuit for allegedly failing to both supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment on the plane.