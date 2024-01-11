SRX racing series founded by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham announces 'postponement' of fourth season

There will be no Superstar Racing Experience events in 2024.

SRX announced Thursday that it had "postponed" its fourth season. The short track series launched by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, former Cup Series crew chief Ray Evernham and others began in 2021. Evernham prepared the cars for the first season but did not have a racing-related role in 2022 or 2023.

The series said in a statement that the “postponement” was due to “market factors.”

"It is with deep disappointment that we announce the postponement of SRX's fourth season," the statement said. "We entered the next phase of our racing series with great anticipation and excitement for what was ahead. Our expectations, however, have been tempered by market factors that have proven too much to overcome."

"Time has run out to put forth the kind of events our fans, partners, drivers and tracks deserve. We're thankful to each for their commitment, their contributions and their support as we brought a new idea to reality."

"The racing industry continues to evolve and we are actively exploring strategic options for the series' long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests."

SRX featured a cast of mostly-retired former Cup Series and IndyCar drivers. Stewart competed in all three seasons along with Bobby Labonte and Marco Andretti. Paul Tracy competed in 15 races before he was suspended for his actions on track during the 2023 season, while drivers like Helio Castroneves, Michael Waltrip, Tony Kanaan and Ryan Newman also competed in a majority of the races.

Stewart won the championship in the the first season, while Andretti won in 2022 and Newman won the 2023 title. It’s unclear if Stewart would have returned full-time for the 2024 season as the NASCAR Hall of Fame member is competing full-time in the NHRA Top Fuel division. Stewart is driving for his wife Leah Pruett as the couple looks to start a family.

The series featured three six-race seasons during the summer and competed at short tracks around the United States. The first two seasons were held on Saturday nights and televised by CBS. In 2023, SRX moved to Thursday nights on ESPN.