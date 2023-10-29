Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Chargers score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are in very different places as they square off Sunday night.

The 2-5 Bears, behind fill-in quarterback Tyson Bagent, won their second game of the season in Week 7. They took the Las Vegas Raiders by surprise, defeating them 30-12 and creating some positive momentum after the frustration of Justin Fields' thumb injury. Bagent, an undrafted rookie who just graduated from Shepherd University, a Division II school, went 21-of-29 for 162 yards and one touchdown.

The 2-4 Chargers, on the other hand, got kicked around by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. They lost 31-17 and Justin Herbert looked more than pedestrian, though the offensive line probably could have helped him a bit more since he got sacked five times.

Right now, the Chargers are a good team beset by questionable decision-making and inconsistent play across the board. The Bears are... well, sometimes they're just trying to make sure they have the right number of men on the field. Their defeat of the Raiders has to be put in context: Vegas started 38-year-old Brian Hoyer at quarterback last week.

But the Chargers are known for Chargering. They've done crazier things than lose to the Bears.

