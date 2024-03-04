Supreme Court rules Trump cannot be kicked off Colorado primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump, who appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, was handed a major victory on Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he cannot be excluded from the state’s ballot over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a decision made down to the wire, just one day before Colorado voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday, the justices decided that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot under a so-called “insurrection clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

"Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse," the justices wrote in their decision.

It’s the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on the insurrection clause, as the post-Civil War era provision was enacted in 1868 to prevent former Confederates from becoming a member of Congress or being elected to other offices.

It's also the biggest case related to the presidential election that the high court has weighed in on since the 2000 election in Bush v. Gore.

Here’s what to know about the decision:

🔎 What the ruling means

The highly anticipated ruling provides clarity as to who will appear on the ballot, not just for voters in Colorado on the eve they head to the polls on Super Tuesday, but also in Illinois and Maine, where voters had also petitioned for Trump to be disqualified from the ballot in those states, also citing the insurrection clause.

⬅️ How we got here

The case, known as Trump v. Anderson, centers on a so-called insurrection clause of the U.S. Constitution, formally known as Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It prohibits officials who have previously sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding government office if they engage in insurrection.

Colorado voters argued that Trump did engage in insurrection on Jan. 6 and therefore should be disqualified from holding office under Section 3.

Trump, however, has not been explicitly charged with “insurrection” in any of the four criminal cases in which he has been indicted.