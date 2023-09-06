Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that they are searching for a male suspected of shooting and setting fire to several Michigan State Police vehicles in the Upper Peninsula.

The suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a plea for the public's help in identifying him.

The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m., the agency said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV southbound on the Interstate 75 Business Loop, state police said.

The agency posted four photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the suspect and the Honda CRV.

The agency said the post would remain closed Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, a city at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) north of Detroit.

State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a spokesman for the agency's district that includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post, told The Detroit News that officials will release further information when they can.

An email was sent Wednesday morning to Giannunzio by The Associated Press asking how many vehicles were damaged in the attack and the extent of the damage they sustained.

State police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the post at (906) 632-2217 or to call 911.

