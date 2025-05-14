Taking stock of the AL Central: Tigers, Royals, Guardians and Twins all look like contenders in 2025

It was about this time last year that we realized that after years of the American League Central being arguably the worst division in baseball, it had three teams that looked like they could compete. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians were all still in the process of discovering who they were, but each had strengths they built on en route to the 2024 postseason, in which all three won at least one series.

One year later, not only are those three squads all playing like they're ready to get back to the playoffs, but they're also joined by another division counterpart in the scorching-hot Minnesota Twins, who had won nine straight entering the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader vs. Baltimore. What's more, the Central appears to be the home of the best team in the American League.

Let’s break it down.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are playing their best baseball in a decade, and on the back of reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and one of the best rotations in baseball, Detroit has become a force in the American League.

This has been the year of resurgence in Detroit, starting with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who was on his last chance with the team coming into 2025 but has made the most of his opportunity, leading the Tigers in homers (11) and RBI (34). Right-hander Casey Mize was in a similar boat as Torkelson, and the former No. 1 pick hasn’t wasted his latest opportunity. He’s currently 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA. Last but not least, Javier Baez has come back to life lately, hitting .319 with five home runs after being a complete non-factor for Detroit last season.

After a stunning run to the 2024 postseason, this Tigers team isn’t taking anyone by surprise anymore. This squad is not only the best team in the AL but also one of the best in baseball. Nearly two months into the season, the 28-15 Tigers rank third in MLB in runs scored, fourth in starter ERA, third in bullpen ERA and seventh in defensive runs saved. Frankly, you can make the case that the Tigers are the most complete team in baseball.

Kansas City Royals

Not far behind the Tigers, the Royals, who were one of the AL’s biggest surprises in 2024, have been able to duplicate their recipe for success so far this year. As was the case a year ago, the starting pitching has been the driving force behind K.C.’s strong start.

The Royals’ quintet of Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and breakout performer Kris Bubic is second in MLB in starter ERA. Their pitching dominance has so far been able to support an offense that currently ranks 25th in baseball in runs scored — something that will have to improve if the Royals hope to return to the postseason this year. That said, star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is putting up another MVP-level campaign, slashing .312/.378/.512 with 5 home runs, 14 steals and 2.5 wins above replacement so far.

Cleveland Guardians

After a slow start, the Guardians have gotten themselves back near the top of the AL Central standings, and they’ve been doing it in different ways than in years past. We’ve gotten used to seeing Cleveland’s starting pitching and bullpen be the dominant forces behind the team’s success, but this year, both pitching units have been closer to the middle-to-bottom on baseball’s leaderboards.

Meanwhile, the team’s offense is 17th in baseball in runs scored and 23rd in batting average (.233). One bright spot has been Steven Kwan, who leads the team in hits (55), average (.325), on-base percentage (.384) and WAR (2.4). Cleveland’s minus-14 run differential suggests an unsustainable trajectory, but to this point, the 25-18 Guardians have managed to go 10-3 against their Central foes.

Minnesota Twins

Last but not least, Minnesota has been fighting back into divisional relevance. With their nine-game winning streak, the Twins climbed over .500 and are playing their best baseball of the young season.

The key for Minnesota always seems to hinge on the health of its stars, and with shortstop Carlos Correa, center fielder Byron Buxton and third baseman Royce Lewis finally all healthy, it’s looking like this team will have a chance to swing its way into meaningful games this summer.

Seven weeks into the 2025 season, the American League looks like it’s going to run through Detroit, and if the Tigers continue their early success, they’re likely to be major players at this summer’s trade deadline. Just as importantly, the AL Central is no longer the pushover it used to be. With the American League as a whole weaker than in years past, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that for the second season in a row, the Central could have three teams playing in October.