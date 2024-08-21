Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Dolly Parton and more artists featured during DNC Roll Call

Music played a major role during night two of the Democratic National Convention. The ceremonial roll call took place on Aug. 20, during which a series of delegates pledged their state's support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz against a backdrop of chart-topping tracks.

Many of the songs were associated with the state pledging its support. The crowd roared as Jay-Z's Grammy-winning track "Empire State of Mind" featuring Alicia Keys played throughout the United Center before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cast the state's delegate votes. The aptly named "Stick Season," from Vermont's own Noah Kahan, was chosen as the state's roll call song. Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer contender "Espresso" were also featured during the ceremonious event. Lil Jon, who hails from Atlanta, fired audiences up as he appeared in the stands and performed part of his hit song "Turn Down For What" in honor of his home state of Georgia. Surprise celebrity appearances from names like "The Goonies" actor Sean Astin and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee added to the star power.

