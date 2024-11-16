Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't spend Thanksgiving together — but their worlds are merging

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may not carve a turkey together this year — at least, according to Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

The NFL mom appeared on the Today show Thursday to share her marshmallow crescent puffs recipe. When asked by Craig Melvin if the "Eras Tour" artist would be joining the Kelce family for Thanksgiving, Donna responded, "I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Instead, Donna shared that she and her family will be focused on — what else? — football. While son Jason Kelce retired from the NFL this year, Swift’s boyfriend will be “playing the day after Thanksgiving,” Donna confirmed, noting that she has not planned a big dinner. “You know, football is always the holidays,” Donna said.

This isn't the first time that Donna has spoken about Travis's relationship with Swift. In November 2023, weeks after Swift appeared at her first NFL game to support her then-new boyfriend, Donna told People, "It's been a ride. That's for sure. Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?'"

In an interview with E! News at the premiere of Travis's new Ryan Murphy series, Grotesquerie, in September, Donna said that "it's fun" bonding with Swift, and that it's "still new."

While Swift — whose long-running world tour ends on Dec. 8 — likely won't make an appearance on Thanksgiving, she and Travis appear closer than ever. On Nov. 10, the Tortured Poets Department singer supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during his game against the Denver Broncos on his home turf at Arrowhead Stadium.

And while Travis did not show up in Toronto for Swift's last leg of her tour, it seems that their worlds are merging. Swift's brother, Austin, was spotted on Instagram Stories hanging out with Ross Travis, a friend of his sister's partner, during the Friday night show in Toronto.

No matter what the future holds for the musician and the athlete (who gets a regular nod during Swift's performance of "So High School," largely speculated to be about her relationship with the footballer) Swift has spoken about having no interest in hiding their relationship. In a 2023 interview with Time, she stated she was "going to see him do what he loves" — aka, play football — even if that means being in the public eye.

“We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said at the time. “The opposite of that is, you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”