Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL offseason primer: New era begins with Will Levis, Brian Callahan

Tennessee Titans' 2023 season: 6-11, missed playoffs

Overview: It's the end of an era in Tennessee. The Titans fired longtime head coach Mike Vrabel on the heels of a second straight season missing the playoffs and brought former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in to replace him. Likely next out the door are franchise mainstays Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill was benched in 2023 as the Titans looked to the future and rookie quarterback Will Levis. Henry continued his excellence with his fourth Pro Bowl in five seasons while tallying 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage. But his eighth season with the Titans was most likely his last.

Key free agents

QB Ryan TannehillRB Derrick HenryDE Denico AutryLB Azeez Al-ShaairC Aaron BrewerCB Sean Murphy-BuntingCB Kristian Fulton

Who's in/out: Tannehill, 35, still has the upside to start for a quarterback-needy team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested. Regardless, there's no reason for the Titans to keep him around as they develop Levis. The same goes for Henry. The most physical back of his era is remarkably still going strong at 30 years old. A rebuilding Titans team can spend its money better elsewhere while Henry looks to join a contender. Murphy-Bunting and Al-Shaair could return, but a deadline passed without the Titans offering either an extension.

Key free agent needs

Offensive tackleWide receiverCornerbackDefensive end

Why the holes? With a young quarterback leading the offense, the Titans need to surround him with protection and weapons to maximize his development. DeAndre Hopkins is still a legitimate No. 1 receiver, but pickings are slim deeper on the depth chart. Chris Moore was second among Titans receivers last season with 424 yards. He didn't score a touchdown. Left tackle Andre Dillard was among the worst in football last season and is a top candidate to be released. Tennessee has needs on defense too, but supporting Levis will be the top priority.

Do they have the money? Yes. Per Spotrac, the Titans have $72.3 million in available salary cap space, third in the league only to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. A big chunk of that space comes from Tannehill's ($29.5 million) and Henry's ($12.5 million) 2023 salaries coming off the books. Tennessee has plenty of room to maneuver with a quarterback on a rookie contract.

Potential notable cuts

LT Andre DillardLB Luke Gifford

Dillard allowed 12 sacks last season and carries a $10.6 million cap hit in 2024. It's time to move on. Gifford tallied six tackles last season and counts for $2.1 million against the cap in 2024.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 72nd round: No. 384th round 5th round (from Vikings)6th round 7th round (from Panthers)7th round (from Eagles)

Good draft fit

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

Why him? Alt's a tremendous athlete who's taken reps at tight end in high school and at Notre Dame. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, he has outstanding size for a tackle. He's a skilled blocker and excellent pass protector who could be the first lineman off the board. The Titans would surely be happy to land him at No. 7.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Titans could look very different with Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill unrestricted free agents and with a new head coach and coordinators. Will Levis officially takes over as Tennessee's franchise quarterback in 2024, while Henry likely departs searching for a championship. Tyjae Spears isn't built for 300+ touches, but he's going to be a major fantasy difference-maker if given an expanded role. Henry's eventual landing spot will have some of the biggest fantasy ramifications this offseason. New coach Brian Callahan never called plays in Cincinnati, so he's a total wild card. — Dalton Del Don