Texans QB C.J. Stroud leaves Jets game in concussion protocol after back of his head hits turf

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud left Sunday's game against the New York Jets after the back of his head hit the turf on a hit.

The hit took place on the fourth quarter with the Jets leading, 24-6. Quinnen Williams hit Stroud after he released the ball, and the back of Stroud's head bounced off the turf at the end of the tackle.

Stroud remained down in pain for several moments, but was eventually able to walk off the field on his own.

CJ Stroud is down and Davis Mills is warming up. pic.twitter.com/APAtxgLsQH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

He walked to the sideline medical tent for evaluation and was replaced in the game by back up Davis Mills. Stroud then went to the locker room as Mills remained in the game. The Texans then announced that he was out the game in concussion protocol.

Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front throughout Sunday's game. Prior to his exit, he was sacked four times for a loss of 38 yards.