Texas megachurch founder Robert Morris pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

The founder of a Texas megachurch who resigned last year after a woman in Oklahoma accused the pastor of sexually abusing her in the 1980s pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of lewd and indecent acts with a child, authorities said.

Robert Preston Morris, 64, entered the pleas before a judge in Oklahoma's Osage County as part of a plea agreement, according to the state attorney general's office.

The alleged abuse began in 1982 when the victim was 12 and Morris was a traveling evangelist staying in Hominy, Oklahoma, with her family, according to the statement by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The abuse allegedly continued for four years.

Morris, the senior pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, until his resignation, was indicted by an Oklahoma grand jury last year. Under the plea agreement, Morris received a 10-year suspended sentence with the first six months to be served in the Osage County Jail.

The victim, Cindy Clemishire, who is now 55, said in a statement that “justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars.” The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Clemishire has done.

“My hope is that many victims hear my story, and it can help lift their shame and allow them to speak up,” she said. “I hope that laws continue to change and new ones are written so children and victims’ rights are better protected. I hope that people understand the only way to stop child sexual abuse is to speak up when it happens or is suspected.”

A message seeking comment left at Gateway Church’s administrative offices in Southlake, Texas, was not immediately returned.

Morris must also register as a sex offender and will be supervised by Texas authorities via interstate compact. Morris was also ordered to pay his costs of incarceration, including any medical expenses, and restitution to the victim.

A message left for one of Morris’ attorneys, Mack Martin, of Oklahoma City, was not immediately returned.

Gateway Church was founded by Morris in 2000. He has been politically active and formerly served on President Donald Trump's evangelical advisory board. The church hosted Trump on its Dallas campus in 2020 for a discussion on race relations and the economy.

The pleas were entered before Osage County District Special Judge Cindy Pickerill.

“There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children,” Drummond said. “This case is all the more despicable because the perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position of trust and authority. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for this day.”

____

Associated Press journalist John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

