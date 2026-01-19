Thousands gather peacefully in Los Angeles in support of protesters in Iran

LOS ANGELES — A few thousand demonstrators gathered Sunday in Los Angeles in support of protesters in Iran.

Marchers, some waving the flag of Iran before the Islamic Revolution, rallied downtown near Los Angles City Hall.

The police department estimated the “Solidarity with the People of Iran” event drew about 4,000 demonstrators. The rally was peaceful and there were no arrests, the department said.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests against the theocracy in Iran has killed thousands of people. Protesters have flooded the streets in Iran's capital of Tehran and its second-largest city.

Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran.

