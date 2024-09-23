Tigers call up top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe for AL wild-card playoff push

The Detroit Tigers are calling up the organization's top minor league arm to help out with their push for the postseason.

Right-hander Jackson Jobe is being added to the major league roster before Detroit begins a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. At 82–74, the Tigers currently hold one of the American League's three wild-card spots with the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

Jobe is joining the hunt.



The Tigers will select the contract of RHP Jackson Jobe to the Major League roster prior to the upcoming series against Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/REDkpIYIV7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 23, 2024

Detroit moved into the wild-card picture on Sunday with the Minnesota Twins losing two games of a doubleheader versus the Boston Red Sox while the Royals were defeated by the San Francisco Giants.

Jobe, 22, compiled a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings, making 21 starts while advancing from high Single-A to Triple-A. He was Detroit's first-round selection (No. 3 overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City. Jobe began the season ranked as the Tigers' No. 1 pitching prospect, according to MLB.com.

Jackson Jobe, 101 mph, 102 mph and 101 mph. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kGG3fDwPvp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 12, 2024

The right-hander and his triple-digit mph fastball are expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Detroit, reinforcing a relief corps that ranks fourth in the American League (and sixth in MLB) with a 3.60 ERA. As a staff overall, the Tigers' 3.64 ERA ranks third in MLB and second in the AL.

Detroit has made an improbable run to postseason contention during the second half of the season. On Aug. 10, Detroit was 55–63 and 10 games out of the third wild-card spot. They went 14–5 for the rest of the month and have gone 13–6 in September to make a significant jump in the standings.

The Tigers begin a season-ending, six-game homestand on Tuesday, with three games against the Tampa Bay Rays (78–78) and three versus the Chicago White Sox (36–120).