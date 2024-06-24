Timberwolves and coach Chris Finch agree to 4-year extension: Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves and head coach Chris Finch have agreed to a four-year contract extension, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Finch has coached the Wolves for the past four years. This past season was his best yet, as Minnesota finished with the second-best regular season record in franchise history at 56–26 before advancing to the Western Conference Finals, where the team lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2027-‘28 season. Finch led the franchise to the Western Conference Finals — his third straight postseason trip. pic.twitter.com/Y2MfEqYUN7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

