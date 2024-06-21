Top RBs for fantasy football 2024, according to our experts

Christian McCaffrey is expected to be the top pick at running back — and the No. 1 overall pick, in general — for fantasy purposes. No surprise there, especially if he (hopefully) stays healthy throughout training camp. So, who goes No. 2?

How about Breece Hall (whom Dalton Del Don took No. 2 in our first mock draft of 2024!) or Bijan Robinson? Two young, electrifying RBs expected to have better ecosystems than they did last year?

Will one of the rookie RBs — Johnathan Brooks, Trey Benson, Blake Corum — show out after a startlingly low-hype rookie class? Or will a veteran star like Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs continue to get it done?

Our fantasy football analysts try to answer this season's pressing draft questions, laying out their half-point-per-reception running back rankings.

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Who is your favorite fantasy football running back for the 2024 season?