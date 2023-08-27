Tour Championship: How much did Viktor Hovland, others earn at East Lake?

Viktor Hovland ended the PGA Tour’s season with a dominant win on Sunday afternoon.

Hovland rolled to a five-shot win on Sunday to win the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, which officially won him the FedExCup Playoffs. He posted a final-round 7-under 63 on Sunday, which concluded his second straight win to end the Tour's season.

Hovland's huge outing came on the heels of his win last week at the BMW Championship. Hovland carded a course-record 61 in his final round outside of Chicago to overtake Scottie Scheffler and grab his fifth career win. He then built up a six shot lead entering Sunday's final round, and rolled to his sixth career win in Atlanta without any issue.

With his win on Sunday, Hovland earned himself an $18 million check. That bumped his career earnings up to about $44.6 million. The FedExCup’s bonus pool hit $75 million this year, and the top eight finishers this week each earned at least $2 million. Emiliano Grillo and Taylor Moore, who finished tied in last, still brought home more than $500,000 each.

Xander Schauffele finished in second at 22-under on the week, and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark finished in third at 16-under — 11 shots back from Hovland.

Tour Championship Payouts

Here’s a look at the payouts from the Tour Championship:

1. Viktor Hovland | $18 million

2. Xander Schauffele | $6.5 million

3. Wyndham Clark | $5 million

4. Rory McIlroy | $4 million

5. Patrick Cantlay | $3 million

T6. Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa | $2 million

T9. Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley | $990,000 million

T14. Russell Henley, Sepp Straka | $780,000

T16. Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton | $710,000

T18. Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm | $670,000

T20. Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau, Tom Kim | $620,000

23. Brian Harman | $580,000

24. Sungjae Im | $565,000

25. Nick Taylor | $550,000

26. Corey Conners | $540,000

27. Jordan Spieth | $530,000

28. Jason Day | $520,000

T29. Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo | $505,000