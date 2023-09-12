Tracking Hurricane Lee: The latest forecast

Hurricane Lee’s exact path remained uncertain Monday evening as the Category 3 storm continued to churn in the Atlantic, slowly moving northwest at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot was named the fifth hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season.

Path timeline: Lee isn't expected to make U.S. landfall. As of Monday evening, it was forecast to move to the west of Bermuda in the coming days, which could bring strong winds, rainfall and high surf impacts to the region. By midweek, the storm is expected to turn toward the north, and by the end of the week, it is expected to be located offshore of the mid-Atlantic states and New England, according to National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan.

Storm strength: In the next few days its strength isn't expected to change much, but wind and rainfall hazards will likely extend far from Lee's center. As of Monday evening, hurricane-force winds extended out to 75 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extended out to 185 miles.

Watches/warnings: No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as of Monday evening. But Brennan advised in a Monday briefing, "What we're very confident in is there will be a tremendous amount of high waves and dangerous marine conditions that will translate to dangerous conditions at the beaches along much of the U.S. East Coast: high surf, rip currents."

What a Category 3 storm means: Winds are measuring 111-129 mph and devastating damage will occur. "Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes," according to the National Weather Service.