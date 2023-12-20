Travis Kelce doesn't want the Chargers to land Bill Belichick: 'Hire some jabroni'

Sometimes, decisions on whether to go for it on fourth down can be tested by what the opponent thinks of it. Is the other team thrilled you're punting on fourth-and-short? That probably means you're making a mistake.

With that said, the Los Angeles Chargers should at least take note of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's reaction to the possibility of Bill Belichick entering the AFC West.

On the entertaining "New Heights" podcast with Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chargers' opening was brought up. Brandon Staley was fired last week after an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. There has been a lot of speculation that the New England Patriots will move on from Belichick after a horrible season. The Chargers and Belichick seem like a good fit.

And if Belichick is available, Kelce hopes he doesn't land with the Chargers.

Travis Kelce doesn't want Bill Belichick in AFC West

There are a lot of steps to take before Belichick to the Chargers becomes a real topic. There have been conflicting reports over whether the Patriots have already made the decision part ways will Belichick. But it wouldn't be a complete shock if they did. There's also the possibility the Patriots don't simply fire Belichick, but hold his rights and seek out a trade. That would complicate where he lands.

And if the Patriots do move on, Belichick would still have a decision to make. He'd be 72 years old next season. Retirement would have to be a possibility, though he's about two seasons from breaking Don Shula's all-time record for wins. That might cause him to look at a team with an opening and a roster that can win right away.

A team like the Chargers, perhaps.

Everyone can connect the dots and see the possibility. The Kelces did.

"People are saying Bill Belichick might be the frontrunner for the head coaching role. Yeah, no s***, BB is going to be the frontrunner for any head coaching role," Jason Kelce said. "If he is available, I think everybody is going to want this guy. Who do you think they should go after as the next coach?"

"Can we get like a young, never heard-of college coach?" Travis Kelce said. "I don't want a f***ing good coach to come in the f***ing, my division dude. Get the f*** out of here. I hope they f***ing hire some jabroni, man."

Given the Chargers' history, ownership might hire some jabroni because he'd be much cheaper than Belichick. But we know where Travis Kelce stands on the issue.

Kelce has utmost respect for Belichick

Belichick is having a bad season and he has made many mistakes in personnel acquisition. But he still is a great football mind.

After the Chiefs beat the Patriots on Sunday, Travis Kelce said he made sure to find Belichick and tell him how much respect he has for him. He said on the podcast that going against Belichick's defense is the biggest challenge he has had in the NFL. And he doesn't think Belichick is finished.

"I think that guy's got some football left in him," Travis Kelce said.

All it will take is the Patriots and Belichick parting ways to open up a non-stop conversation about what comes next for Belichick. The Chargers-Belichick possibility will be a huge part of that conversation. Travis Kelce might start lining up his best jabronis for the Chargers to interview before they consider Belichick.